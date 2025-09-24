There is nothing more emblematic of the real meaning of Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda than his proposed “Gold Card,” which would openly sell legal permanant residency—the last big step to U.S. citizenship—to rich foreigners for $1 million each. This proposal is, of course, completely illegal.

Forbes provides an overview:

In a recent meeting with immigration hardliners, [Commerce Secretary Howard] Lutnick said the Trump administration was considering “‘suspending’ all other green card categories” so the Trump Gold Card would be the only pathway to immigrate permanently, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday evening. …

Multiple immigration experts told Forbes it is neither legal nor feasible for the Trump Gold Card to replace existing pathways to a U.S. green card—including the EB-5 visa, which offers residency through investment, and the EB-1 and EB-2 visas, which offer residency to foreign nationals through employment.

“Congress writes the rules” on visas and “the president can’t just snap his fingers and change the rules,” Julia Gelatt, associate director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute, told Forbes. …

Loweree scoffed at the administration’s claim that the Gold Card was designed to drive down the federal debt. “The idea that they’re concerned about the debt when they just championed and pushed through the Big Beautiful Bill Act that’s projected to increase the debt by over $3 trillion is ridiculous. This is an effort to create a new pay-to-play scheme and reorient our immigration system into something that simply favors the rich and moves away from the historical priorities of family reunification and focusing on skills and critical labor that’s critical to the U.S. economy.”