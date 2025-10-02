Trump Tries to Turn Watchdogs Into Lapdogs by Defunding Inspectors General
As the shutdown stretches on, Trump’s team has moved to eliminate the few institutions capable of calling out this corruption.
The Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (or CIGIE), the independent body overseeing ethics, accountability, and misuse of public funds, was suddenly defunded, folded into the shutdown’s chaos as if it were just another “nonessential” function.
But accountability is arguably the most essential safeguard we have. It is the only barrier between a functioning democracy and the unchecked rule of one man.
