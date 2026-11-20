President Trump’s November summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, yielded no substantial policy outcomes. But it did offer the three of them an opportunity to jointly attack the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023 over allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Most tellingly, Trump beamed as he publicly called Putin his “friend,” prompting understandable outrage from America’s allies, as NBC News explains:

[W]hen President Donald Trump pointed to the Russian leader and declared, “He’s my friend,” at the historic Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China on Thursday, the reaction from some of America’s closest European allies was one of alarm and disbelief. “God, protect us from such friends,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted to X shortly afterward. … Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was “very incomprehensible” that Trump would meet with Putin, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was among those who warned against the meeting becoming a rerun of the Yalta Conference of 1945. … But Trump defended his description of the Russian president in an interview with Reuters, saying that “it’s nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy.”

As if to mock Merz, Trump took to Truth Social to post side-by-side photographs of the Yalta Conference and his meeting with Xi and Putin, captioned “The Great Powers 1945, 2026.” The Yalta Conference, near the end of World War II, carved Eastern Europe up into spheres of influence and consigned many of the region’s countries to long, horrible decades behind the Iron Curtain.

Yalta represented an ignominious bargain by the West. But that’s Trump’s vision of the world order: three regional spheres of influence, with little concern for lawless aggression like Russia’s war on Ukraine or China’s constant threat to Taiwan.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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