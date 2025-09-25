As part of his exploitation of the killing of Charlie Kirk to suppress political dissent, Donald Trump has issued a new directive, known by the acronym NSPM-7, targeting as “left-wing terrorism” a wide collection of ordinary, perfectly legal viewpoints.

Investigative reporter Ken Klippenstein brought this to everyone’s attention:

With the mainstream media distracted by the made-for-TV drama of James Comey’s indictment, Trump has signed a little-noticed national security directive identifying “anti-Christian” and “anti-American” views as indicators of radical left violence. Called National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, it’s being referred to as “NSPM-7” by administration insiders. … The Trump administration isn’t only targeting organizations or groups but even individuals and “entities” whom NSPM-7 says can be identified by any of the following “indicia” (indicators) of violence: · anti-Americanism, · anti-capitalism, · anti-Christianity, · support for the overthrow of the United States Government, · extremism on migration, · extremism on race, · extremism on gender · hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, · hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on religion, and · hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on morality. “The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts,” the directive states (emphasis mine).

This is an authorization for a vast police state to monitor and legally harass people whose views are not approved by the administration, defined in extremely broad and vague terms—such as “hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on religion,” which adds a theocratic element—that can be applied to just about anyone.

