As Democrats gear up to take over Congress in January and open investigations into the administration’s manifest corruption and lawlessness, Trump is doing everything in his power to undermine the process. White House counsel Will Scharf’s Nov. 9 letter literally threatened Congress, warning that some kinds of oversight could “cross the line into blatant criminality.”

The mob boss mode of governing didn’t stop there. On Nov. 16, a week after Scharf’s letter, a new memo from Scharf dictated that employees of every federal agency would need to secure White House approval before agreeing to testify. The memo calls this an “established” consultation process—but no law requires it, and federal law actually protects the right of employees to supply information to Congress when asked. The White House is proceeding as if its sign-off were a legal requirement anyway.

But the latest in this administration’s ongoing resistance to democratically approved oversight is a Nov. 20 executive order, which requires private federal contractors (roughly 100,000 companies, by Bloomberg’s count) to check with the White House before responding to inquiries from Congress.

The Associated Press reports (via ABC News):

The companies must also coordinate with the White House and U.S. agencies on “appropriate responses” to any such requests, the order issued late Friday says. If they fail to comply, the White House warns their contracts could be terminated and their future work with the federal government suspended. The order is the Republican administration’s latest effort to resist what are expected to be wide-ranging and aggressive oversight efforts from Democrats when they take over Congress in January. Democrats have made government contracts one of their top investigative targets, noting that federal money has been flowing to companies linked with Trump’s family, particularly at the Pentagon.

These companies are caught between a rock and a hard place. For many of them, their entire livelihoods depend on federal contracts that they would jeopardize if they defy the White House’s demands against directly responding to inquiries from federal lawmakers. They are caught between obeying the White House and respecting Congress and its constitutional responsibility to check an out-of-control executive branch. This is yet another example of the constitutional crisis that this administration has thrust the country into.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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