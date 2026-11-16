The following seems like a movie, but it’s real life: The president of the United States strong-armed a private firm into bringing back its CEO, one it had unceremoniously dumped just days prior over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Nvidia, recall, manufactures the advanced AI chips the U.S. has spent years trying to keep out of China’s hands.

Trump had been repeatedly warned that the CEO in question, Jensen Huang, represented a national security threat. He ignored those warnings. Now, a CNBC analysis found that Trump’s investment accounts have traded Nvidia stock over 100 times during his second term. All in all, the trades added up to nearly $30 million (and, the report says, possibly as much as almost $100 million), all while Trump was personally deciding what Nvidia could and couldn’t sell to China.

CNBC reports:

A week after Trump confirmed an August 2025 deal calling for 15% of the revenue from the company’s chip sales to China to go to the U.S. government, his accounts also bought between $5 million and $25 million in Nvidia stock, one of several large tech investments that day. ... But behind the scenes, intelligence officials first briefed Trump last fall on Huang’s relationship with the woman suspected of spying for China, The New York Times reported. Trump nevertheless continued to ease restrictions on Nvidia’s business in China, announcing Dec. 8 that the company could sell its more powerful H200 chips. His accounts had sold as much as $1 million in Nvidia stock four days earlier and bought more the day after.

Another sale, in May, came five days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed Trump on Huang's relationship with the suspected spy. Even if the White House’s defense, that independent advisers manage Trump’s portfolio, means he didn’t know about it, it’s impossible to believe that his advisers manage his portfolio in a way he hasn’t authorized or in a way he doesn’t want. Either way, that’s beside the point: The problem here is that the president of the United States has possibly tens of millions of dollars riding on a company whose fortunes he controls, and whose CEO he just personally re-elevated to power.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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