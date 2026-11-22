In our last video roundup, we announced Project Liberal co-founder Jonathan Casey was joining our ranks. Casey is now our senior video editor. And to mark the occasion, we’re going Full Casey in this week’s roundup. Well, almost—four of our five clips today are from Casey, with two of those coming straight from Executive Watch, our real-time tracker of presidential abuses of power.

First, Casey breaks down the White House’s warning to House Democrats that investigating the administration “may cross the line into blatant criminality.” Um, what? This is the kind of threat that, as Casey points out, a very specific clause in the Constitution was designed to guard against.

Casey next explains how Trump was warned—on at least two separate occasions—that a suspected Chinese spy had gotten close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Trump’s response? Nothing. Nvidia, meanwhile, had pledged $25 million to his ballroom.