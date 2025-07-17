Trump’s appointees have stoked expectations that they will release information about Jeffrey Epstein—a notorious abuser and procurer of underage girls—only to have Trump suddenly declare the issue closed to further investigation. Now he has arbitrarily fired a federal prosecutor on the Epstein case, probably due to her connection to her father, former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump has decided is a political enemy.

The New York Times reports:

Maurene Comey, a career federal prosecutor who worked on the Jeffrey Epstein case and was abruptly fired by the Trump administration this week, implored her colleagues Thursday not to give into fear, calling it “the tool of a tyrant.”

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” she wrote in an email that was circulated to her colleagues within the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan. “Do not let that happen.”

Ms. Comey is the daughter of James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director and an adversary of President Trump. …

Firings of line prosecutors used to be rare. In the Southern District, several office veterans could recall only two over the course of nearly four decades. And both prosecutors were terminated for misconduct by the head of the office—not officials in Washington—after investigations.

But since Mr. Trump took close control of the Justice Department in January, such firings have become more common. In March, the White House abruptly fired two prosecutors in Los Angeles and Memphis, and more recently, it fired more than 20 career employees, including the ethics adviser to the attorney general, Pam Bondi.