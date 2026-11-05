The U.S. Capitol (Creative Commons)

The Blue Wave came on Election Day. With President Donald Trump’s approval rating down to an average of 37%, Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate, flipping seats in states as red as Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and South Carolina. The Democratic Party will start the new year with its largest House majority in nearly two decades and its largest Senate majority in more than a decade.

Are the Democrats prepared for this new reality—and the even more enticing prospect of reclaiming the White House in 2029? Three questions loom large: