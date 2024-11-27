(Credit: Library of Congress)

The original Thanksgiving celebrated the bountiful harvest by refugees seeking religious freedom. Today, that same celebration is emblematic of the work and boons immigrants bring to this nation of nations.

Many of us at The UnPopulist have, at one point, packed up what we could, left behind what we couldn’t, and made the long trek to a new nation in hopes of establishing a new life. We know the hardships of that process, but also its rewards. And we see how immigrants, no matter where they come from, contribute enormously to the great American experiment in freedom, equality, and opportunity.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we want to express our thanks to this nation that has had the wisdom to keep its door open to the millions who have undertaken the same journey; those who woke up one day, saw the bounty and community of the United States and took a risk—abandoning the familiar and embracing possibility and in the process renewing America; making it great, if you will.

My latest video, a collage of praise for immigrants by presidents, Republicans and Democrats alike, is a reminder that the America we love is one where the Statue of Liberty greets those flocking to its shore. These leaders may not have always lived up to their moving words, often bowing to political pressure, giving in to spasms of nativism and xenophobia, but their rhetoric established a yardstick to judge their actions and a lodestar to know when this country is heading in the wrong direction, moving away from its bedrock commitments. Now, more than ever, we need to hear those words even as we offer gratitude for what this country has always stood for.

So this Thanksgiving, watch and share this video, and celebrate that America that understands the amazing bravery and strength of those who want to make it their home.

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

© The UnPopulist, 2024