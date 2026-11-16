Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Shutterstock)

Last Tuesday the House declined, for now, to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. By 211-204 it sent the articles to the Judiciary Committee, a procedural burial for the rest of this Congress. Eleven Democrats missed the vote, with several claiming they were stuck in traffic.

The articles came from Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger. Hegseth campaigned against him, itself a radical breach of norms for the head of the Pentagon. Massie’s eight counts start with the Iran war, which Congress never authorized. He also charges Hegseth with killing alleged drug smugglers at sea without legal authority, and with trying to punish Sen. Mark Kelly, a decorated veteran of the Gulf War, over a video in which Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers reminded troops that they may refuse illegal orders.

But there is a debate among Democratic leaders as to how to handle Hegseth’s—and other Cabinet members’—impeachment in the new Congress. Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming speaker, has promised to “run Pete Hegseth out of town.” Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, has also endorsed impeachment. As far as they are concerned, having voted to advance articles that had no chance of passing, Democrats can’t very well shelve them now that they have majorities in both chambers.