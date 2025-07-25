After threatening the arbitrary cutoff of federal funds for scientific research, Donald Trump has successfully forced Columbia University to relinquish control of key parts of its admissions process to a government overseer—and throw in a $200 million extortion payment.

The Washington Post reports:

The Trump administration hailed its deal with Columbia University as a victory and a template for agreements with other institutions on Thursday, even as concerns mounted that the settlement represents an unprecedented intervention by the government in the inner workings of higher education. …

“What we’re witnessing here is the emergence of a new model for regulating universities by the government,” said David Pozen, a professor at Columbia Law School.

It’s “regulation by deal,” Pozen said, in which the Trump administration attempts to set higher education policy through one-off, bilateral agreements with universities that it specifically targets. He called it “an extraordinarily coercive and arbitrary way to set policy. … Everyone in higher education should be worried about the manner in which this deal was constructed.” …

The largest chunk of the settlement money—$200 million—will go directly to the U.S. Treasury, senior administration officials told reporters Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity in accordance with the ground rules for the call. …

Under the terms of the agreement, a mutually agreed-to outside monitor will have authority to oversee the university’s compliance and have access to extensive data about university admissions and hiring to assure that racial preferences are not being used.