For years, the far right has insisted that social media influencers are simply “telling it like it is,” bravely exposing truths the mainstream won’t touch. In reality, many of these figures operate inside a loose but powerful feedback loop with the state.

In this video, we examine how right-wing influencers generate viral outrage around immigration and public disorder, outrage that conveniently aligns with the Trump administration’s most draconian instincts—no marching orders required. Consent is manufactured not through persuasion, but through repetition, spectacle, and fear.

