( The UnPopulist illustration)

The holiday season is cherished time for joy, family, and giving. Yet we will soon face a new kind of Grinch—a political one pushing policies that could steal the sparkle from our celebrations. From skyrocketing prices on gifts due to massive tariffs to the impact of immigration crackdowns on the food that graces our holiday tables, Donald Trump’s anti-trade and anti-immigrant agenda could transform a season of abundance into one of scarcity and stress.

But this isn’t just about economics—it’s about values. Free trade and immigration embody the spirit of the season: openness, generosity, and unity. When we close ourselves off to the world, we dim the lights of what makes the holidays so magical—connection and shared traditions.

View our latest video right here in this post or head on over to our YouTube page.

A note to our readers:

As you’re enjoying your holidays, we wanted to thank you for your support.

As you know, The UnPopulist is free—and always has been. That’s not changing. But what you may not know is that we rely on donations to keep this project going. We’ve never put a single piece of content behind a paywall. Our aim is to keep The UnPopulist the best free deal in an increasingly unfree world.

But to do that, we need your help. If our work of defending liberal democracy against new forms of authoritarianism in the U.S. and around the world resonates with you, we’d ask that you consider making a donation to our parent organization, the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism—or ISMA. Besides producing first-rate analysis and commentary in this publication, ISMA produces original survey research tracking the appeal of strongman politics in America, and also hosts events with the aim of creating a big-tent liberal movement. In 2024 alone, ISMA has administered a nationwide survey and convened the largest gathering of liberals from all over the world with its inaugural Liberalism for the 21st Century conference. In other words, starting with a small-scale newsletter, The UnPopulist, a few years ago, we have become an increasingly influential and formidable force within the political discourse—domestically and internationally.

To keep our work going—and expanding—we need your help. Here’s how you can do so. It’s very easy.

Head over to the ISMA website. Click on Donate (pictured below). And give any amount you can.

We are humbled by the growth we have seen in 2024. And we have even bigger plans and expectations for 2025. But we need your help to get there.

The enemies of liberalism don’t sleep, so neither can we. The work of building a resilient and reinvigorated liberal movement to meet the issues of the day has never been more important. Join us in this project. Give us your support now and share this post and encourage your friends and families to follow your example.

Happy Holidays to you and yours.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.