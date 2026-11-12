In 2025, Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States and revoking a Clinton executive order that required federal agencies to increase access to government information, resources, and programs to people with low English proficiency.

To implement Trump’s agenda—and despite what the text of the EO actually says—the Department of Justice is now directing other agencies to actively remove non-English materials from their websites. The Spanish-language version of USA.gov is already shut down.

The Washington Sun has the story:

“Agencies should strive to operate solely in English,” the Justice Department said in new guidance issued to federal agencies on Thursday. … The order explicitly said that agency heads were not required to remove or stop producing government products in languages other than English. Now, the DOJ says that a long list of government materials should be offered only in English, including official correspondence, regulations, public notices and announcements, forms and applications, websites, outreach and educational materials, internal government communications, and artificial intelligence tools. Some federal agencies have already removed non-English resources. This new guidance could accelerate those changes, which would affect how over 27 million people in the U.S. with a limited ability to speak, read or write English interact with the federal government. … Language access often benefits the government, too, [civil rights attorney Michael Mulé] said, not just people with limited English proficiency. “I want the FBI tip line to be accessible to someone that has a tip on a criminal,” he said. “I want someone to understand how to file their taxes the right way.”

It would be one thing for an administration to deprioritize spending money and time on making new translations into languages other than English. But instead, the administration is actively going out of its way to take down translations that already exist. It’s petty, it’s spiteful, and it serves no possible purpose besides making immigrants’ lives harder and making the United States a less welcoming place to people who aren’t already fluent in English.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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