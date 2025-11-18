The Administration Helped Manosphere Influencer Andrew Tate Escape Romania and a US Investigation Into Human Trafficking Allegations
The Trump administration notoriously intervened with the government of Romania to spring toxic “manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest in Romania while he awaits trial for sexual assault and human trafficking. A ProPublica report reveals that extended to also protecting Tate and his brother against investigation in the U.S.:
[W]hen the Tate brothers arrived by private plane in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, they immediately found themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement once more, as Customs and Border Protection officials seized their electronic devices.
This time, they had a powerful ally come to their aid. Behind the scenes, the White House intervened on their behalf.
Interviews and records reviewed by ProPublica show a White House official told senior Department of Homeland Security officials to return the devices to the brothers several days after they were seized. The official who delivered the message, Paul Ingrassia, is a lawyer who previously represented the Tate brothers before joining the White House, where he was working as its DHS liaison.
In his written request, a copy of which was reviewed by ProPublica, Ingrassia chided authorities for taking the action, saying the seizure of the Tates’ devices was not a good use of time or resources. The request to return the electronics to the Tates, he emphasized, was coming from the White House. …
Ingrassia’s intervention on behalf of Tate and his brother, Tristan, caused alarm among DHS officials that they could be interfering with a federal investigation if they followed through with the instruction, according to interviews and screenshots of contemporaneous communications between officials.
One official who was involved and spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid facing retribution said they were disgusted by the request’s “brazenness and the high-handed expectation of complicity.”
This is the established rule under every authoritarian regime: arbitrary prosecutions against the regime’s enemies, but special protections and the promise of impunity for its friends. It is perhaps the most flagrant example because it is being done on behalf of men who are credibly accused of such garish crimes.
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The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.
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