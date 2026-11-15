Clearly, Trump launched the ill-conceived war against Iran without thinking things through. That much was evident from how unprepared he was for the obvious possibility that the mullahs would retaliate by restricting ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to exert leverage over global oil markets.

But the U.S. has also been unable to protect our Gulf partners, and our own bases in the region, from Iranian attacks—including the March 1 drone strike in Kuwait that killed six American soldiers. Those attacks are often carried out by Iranian Shahed drones, which have been a near-constant presence on the battlefield in another war: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has developed remarkable capabilities for handling Shahed drones, capabilities that some American officers wanted to learn and adopt to protect American bases. But according to reporting by The Atlantic, their warnings went unheeded:

Last year, Ukraine’s arms industry developed a cheap and effective way to shoot down Shaheds. The U.S. military knew about this technology months before the war in Iran began. A group of senior American officers, worried about exactly the type of attack that killed those six soldiers in Kuwait, told me they repeatedly urged commanders in the Middle East to deploy the new Ukrainian technology. The Pentagon ignored their warnings, which included detailed reports sent up the chain of command. Several of the officers who tried to raise the alarm about Iranian Shaheds have since been fired or forced into early retirement. … In the final months of his Army career, [Gen. Chris Donahue] worked with the team in Wiesbaden to send hundreds of Ukrainian interceptors to the Middle East, hoping they could defend against another deadly strike on U.S. forces. Hegseth did not support these efforts, the officers involved told me. “The technology is so effective. It’s so cheap,” one of them said. But the top officials in Washington did not want to accept it: “Because of arrogance, they said, Why do we need it?” ... “No, we don’t need [Ukraine’s] help in drone defense,” Trump said on Fox News Radio on March 13. “We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world, actually.”

The Pentagon has denied the reporting, but given Hegseth’s record of incompetence, the other obvious planning failures around the war, and the firing of some of the officers who raised the alarm, that denial rings hollow. The deaths of those American soldiers are, in all likelihood, on Pete Hegseth’s hands.

This is the upside-down world of Hegseth’s Pentagon: The officers who get it right get pushed out, and the person who was wrong—who’s been wrong on so many things—gets to keep his job (although let’s hope it won’t be for long given the plans afoot to impeach him).

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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