There are only three weeks left till our parent organization, the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, hosts its second annual “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference on Aug 14-15 at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The inaugural event last year—LibCon2024—became the biggest conclave of true liberals worldwide fighting the authoritarian threat. It received rave reviews:

The Liberalism for the 21st Century conference … was an inspiring and stimulating event that brought together writers, thinkers, policymakers, and analysts ranging from the center-left to the center-right and united in their skepticism of the ascendent populist right around the world, while also taking its challenge to the liberal order every bit as seriously as it needs to be.

Notes from the Middleground

Damon’s full report: “Liberalism's Embattled Present (and Possibly Hopeful Future): A report from an important conference held in Washington D.C. earlier this month.”

Organized by ISMA as a sort of foil to the National Conservatism Conference, the gathering brought together nearly 300 journalists, academics, and wonks to both discuss attacks on liberalism in the U.S. and abroad and chart a path forward. Many of the conversations during the two-day conference focused on ways to tackle specific policy challenges—safeguarding elections, strengthening international institutions, addressing climate change—but what struck me most about the gathering was how many in attendance seemed just as eager to explore the theoretical challenges to liberalism and respond to matters of first principles. The Liberalism for the 21st Century conference … highlighted that even those who embrace the liberal label and worry about the rise of illiberalism have different approaches and points of emphasis. Multiculturalist liberals and feminist liberals do not always agree or reach a clear solution. Neither do libertarian liberals or more egalitarian liberals. … The conference envisioned what a liberal realignment might look like. … It modeled how liberals across the ideological spectrum might table old left/right divides to focus on the more pressing threat of illiberalism worldwide.

The Dispatch

Luis’ full report: “A Liberalism Undaunted by First Principles: Following a decade of opposition, committed liberals gathered to tackle fundamental questions.”

One of the goals of the conference, whose speakers … encompassed a wide range of viewpoints, was to bring together liberals of different hues—conservative, libertarian, centrist, progressive—to push back against a common enemy. … The conference, hosted by the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism and organized by its president, Shikha Dalmia, admirably avoided the trap of liberal self-congratulation. It grappled seriously with challenges to liberalism, both general, encompassing the “post-liberal” critiques, and specific, including liberal solutions to climate change and ways to combat disinformation without censorship.

The Bulwark

Cathy’s full report: “Reclaiming Liberalism, in a Time of Peril and Hope: The rise of authoritarianism—and why friends of liberty must band together to defeat it.”

And here’s a highlight video recapping some amazing moments from last year:

This year’s conference—LibCon2025—promises to be even better.

We are once again assembling leading liberal thinkers, journalists, and advocates—such as

, Ruth Marcus,

,

, Jennifer Mittelstadt,

, Vladimir Kara-Murza,

,

,

, and

. They’ll address the emerging challenges to liberalism’s global prospects and chart the intellectual course forward for a revitalized liberalism.

We are planning a high-level immigration debate between Chandran Kukathas, a brilliant classical liberal political theorist whose book, Immigration and Freedom (and recent New York Times guest essay), makes the case that restictionist policies are acid for open, liberal societies and British commentator David Goodhart, who famously coined the “somewheres” and “anywheres” distinction to note that the new political divide is between a cosmopolitan and a rooted sensibility. Bill Kristol will moderate.

From L-R, the participants of LibCon2025’s panel, “Is Restricting Cross-Border Human Movement Incompatible with Liberalism?—A Friendly Debate”: Chandran Kukathas, Bill Kristol, and David Goodhart.

You can check out the rest of the amazing conference lineup here. It features, among other events, panel discussions such as “Liberalism at a Time of Constitutional Crisis: Taking Stock of U.S. Democracy” and “Philosophical Roots of Illiberal Movements” and breakout sessions such as “Subcultures of the Neo-Right” and “AI and Liberal Democracy.”

As if this wasn’t enough of an embarrassment of riches, we are also planning tantalizing side events that include a live taping of an episode of Zooming In hosted by Aaron Ross Powell featuring The New York Times’ Jamelle Bouie and

, the former

writer and premier criminal justice reporter who publishes

—

and contributes to

Washington PostThe UnPopulist.

That’s not all. Persuasion’s

will also be doing a live, post-dinner taping of an episode of his popular podcast,

, joined by

. Yascha and Frank will assemble a roundtable of guests from among the speakers (to be announced shortly) and audience members will have a chance to pose their own questions.

The Good Fight

We are telling you about these special, off-menu events because LibCon2025 conference-goers might have the opportunity to attend them, pending space.

