Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case should have been straightforward: a man arrested on immigration charges, entitled to his day in court.

Instead, it has spiraled into a showcase of how Trump’s Justice Department bends the rules to get the outcome it wants. With new human trafficking charges suddenly tacked on, Garcia is being held up as proof of Trump’s tough-on-crime stance, while the government quietly sidesteps the basic protections guaranteed by due process.

Watch this edition of Executive Watch: Abuse of the Week below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

