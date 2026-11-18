The East Plano Islamic Center, the mosque behind the proposed development now called The Meadow (Creative Commons)

By Richard Hurst

For two years, Texas Republicans treated Collin County, a suburban area north of Dallas, as the supposed front line in their campaign against “Sharia law.” That’s because the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), one of the largest mosques in North Texas, conceived a development there: about 1,000 homes built around a mosque and an Islamic school. The project was first called EPIC City and later renamed The Meadow to avoid giving the impression that it was a new municipality, according to the developers.

On Nov. 3, the county voted for Democrat Gina Hinojosa for governor, making her the first Democratic candidate for governor to carry the county in at least three decades, thanks in part to strong support from Plano.

Democrats beat the two officials driving the anti-Sharia push in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott, who declared, “Sharia law is not allowed in Texas … nor are Sharia cities,” lost to Hinojosa. Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed three lawsuits against the project, lost the Senate race to Democrat James Talarico. Paxton won the nomination by ousting Sen. John Cornyn, billed as the moderate, who had attacked Paxton for not doing enough to stop The Meadow. The blue wave was national, and it is difficult to determine what effect the Sharia hysteria had on the final tally, but what we can say is that it didn’t help.