( The UnPopulist illustration)

Dear Readers:

The 2024 presidential election is two weeks away. Just like he did in the run-up to the 2020 contest, Donald Trump has laid the groundwork ahead of time to reject any outcome that doesn’t end in a Republican victory. On Nov. 5 and in the days after, if the race is close, or if he is losing, he will inevitably claim that the election is being stolen from him.

We know with certainty that Trump will claim fraud. The question is: What will JD Vance say and do?

My latest video examines the different routes Vance could take when, in response to a close race or a Republican defeat, the leader of his party revs up the Big Lie 2.0. You can watch it below or on our YouTube channel (make sure to subscribe!), and when you do, go to the comments and tell us: If the race is close or Trump loses, do you expect Vance to fully back Trump’s election claims or will he steer his party toward reembracing that in losses it must acknowledge defeat?

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

© The UnPopulist, 2024