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Reena Kapoor's avatar
Reena Kapoor
Aug 17, 2022

Ambedkar was prescient indeed! I'd never read that speech and learned a lot. Lots of lessons the world could pay heed to.

These lines were especially important and a warning against forces that seek to destroy the most important institutions in democracies everywhere...a warning against populist demagoguery as well as the woke/illiberal left in USA -- "The first thing in my judgement we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives. It means we must abandon the bloody methods of revolution. It means that we must abandon the method of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha (hunger strikes). When there was no way left for constitutional methods for achieving economic and social objectives, there was a great deal of justification for unconstitutional methods. But where constitutional methods are open, there can be no justification for these unconstitutional methods. These methods are nothing but the Grammar of Anarchy and the sooner they are abandoned, the better for us..."

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6 replies by Shikha Dalmia and others
Aron Roberts's avatar
Aron Roberts
Aug 18, 2022Edited

A truly minor editing observation: in the transcript of Ambedkar's speech, the two sentences "Without fraternity, liberty would produce the supremacy of the few over the many. Equality without liberty would kill individual initiative." currently appear twice – they're duplicated.

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