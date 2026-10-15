The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abi Gezunt's avatar
Abi Gezunt
8h

So much for the Republicans and their "right to life" movement.

Reply
Share
Elaine Delvecchio's avatar
Elaine Delvecchio
4h

I can’t believe what I just read. As far as the illegal immigrant who had a 5 year old child in his vehicle, he refused to obey to ICE, he attempted to flee and during that attempt he intentionally hit ICE vehicles. He put his 5 year old son’s life in danger before ICE did. People are dying in the detention centers and they might have died anyway outside of the detention centers. How many people have died because of illegals either by vehicular accidents or murders. Don’t even compare illegals to innocent babies who are born to Americans as far as abortions versus illegals dying are concerned. ICE making the country an illegal state is exactly what they need to do. The country needs to be sanitized from the illegal population.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture