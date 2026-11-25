In this header: Shikha Dalmia, editor in chief; Berny Belvedere, senior editor; Andy Craig, senior editor; Jonathan Casey, senior video editor; Thomas Shull, survey research director.

On Nov. 26, 1789, Americans marked their first national Thanksgiving. George Washington’s proclamation gave thanks for “the peaceable and rational manner” in which the fledgling nation had undertaken its burden to provide a secure—and hopefully lasting—framework for its government. Well, 237 years later, we find ourselves grateful for the same thing.

This month, American voters delivered a monumental rebuke to a would-be authoritarian who has spent two years trying to bulldoze the Constitution in pursuit of a profoundly illiberal agenda. They did it the way Washington would have recognized: peacefully—at the ballot box. Many of you were part of the movement that made it happen, by organizing, persuading, arguing, and voting. Thank you.

Thank you, also, for what you have helped The UnPopulist become.

When we started in 2021, few people were organizing our politics around the divide between liberal and illiberal. We claimed that mantle from the beginning. Today, that divide is at the center of American life, and The UnPopulist has become a leading voice on the liberal side of it—and, yeah, we’re comfortable saying it: on the right side of history.

American voters have sent a resounding message. The time for reconstruction is here. Our charge is to help rebuild the institutions that the last two years—indeed, the last decade when we take MAGA’s full influence in view—have battered, and make sure no future president, regardless of party, can ever do that again. It’s the case we brought the whole liberal coalition together to make at LibCon this summer, and it’s the work we’ll take up again at LibCon2027.

But it all started here with The UnPopulist. Since its beginning, we have provided analysis and commentary on the issues of the day and how they impact core liberal values and institutions. But what separates us from our peers is that we are also looking to the future and workshopping reforms for renewing our values and institutions, not just in an abstract and theoretical way, but concretely and pragmatically through our Reconstruction Agenda project and other essays.

Our contributors are eclectic, spanning the entire gamut of the political spectrum. Our only consideration is whether they are serious defenders of liberal institutions and values and have something valuable to contribute. Such cross-political representation, our hope is, will generate a new liberal alliance that transcends the old right-left divide.

We are grateful for you and your commitment to fighting authoritarianism and defending liberalism. If you’re grateful for our work and appreciate our project, we urge you to consider supporting us and upgrading your subscription to paid (for those looking to make a larger donation, please go to our parent organization, the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and click here).

We have lots of work ahead of us. Our team is growing—we have just brought on board the driven and dynamic Jonathan Casey as senior video editor, who will further spread our anti-authoritarian, pro-liberalism message on social media. Also, we have a new and engaged Discord community that you can join here and be part of the conversation that helps shape our thinking and coverage.

Your support will help us and encourage us.

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And if you'd like to bring someone new into the fold this holiday season, you can give The UnPopulist as a gift.

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Happy Thanksgiving,

Shikha Dalmia

Editor in Chief

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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