The UnPopulist

ICE still has $91 billion in unspent deportation money it can use with no strings attached, and Stephen Miller, now White House chief of staff, plans to put it to work. The New Republic’s Greg Sargent explains where the money came from and how the incoming Democratic majority in Congress could claw it back.

This article was originally published by The New Republic’s Substack on November 18, 2026.

By all indications, Stephen Miller is set to respond to the biggest electoral wipeout in a half-century by doubling down on unchecked anti-immigrant thuggery. Miller is privately vowing to expand his mass deportations, and Donald Trump has elevated him to White House chief of staff, where he hopes to execute his scheme from commanding new heights.

Unfortunately, Miller will have far more resources than you might expect to carry out his predations. That puts new pressure squarely on the incoming Democratic congressional majority to take those resources away from him.

As of right now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement still has an eye-popping $91 billion in funds on hand to spend on deportations between now and the end of Trump’s second term, a striking new report from the American Immigration Council finds. Importantly, the report—which The New Republic obtained before its release—shows that this is all no-strings-attached funding, which means ICE can spend it without any serious guardrails or constraints.