Jason Miller, a longtime Trump associate who has held various roles on Trump campaigns and frequently appears around the White House, has found his closeness to the president quite profitable, according to recent court filings in a child support case. In those filings, Miller—who described himself as an “unpaid special government employee” only to later admit that he “never completed the formal onboarding process”—was forced to reveal that he made $15 million in the past year.

That’s more money than Miller had made in the past seven years, combined.

And much of it comes from suspicious sources, including companies and foreign countries that had business with the White House.

The Washington Post has the story (via Yahoo News, which isn’t paywalled):

Miller’s bank records filed publicly in court show large payments from the government of India, the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, the media company formerly called Paramount Skydance and a Japanese conglomerate—along with millions of dollars from sources the records do not identify. … Paramount Skydance, through a subsidiary called Viacom, paid Miller’s firm SHW $420,000 in March and June, bank records show. At the time, Paramount was seeking the Trump administration’s approval to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. The Justice Department cleared the $111 billion deal on June 12, without major conditions—nine days after the last payment to SHW. When the deal closed in October, the newly formed company rebranded as Skydance. … Had Miller become a special government employee, he would have been exempt from federal limits on outside income and employment that apply to most White House staff, according to the Office of Government Ethics. But conflict-of-interest law would have barred him from working on government matters affecting his own financial interests or those of his clients, unless he received a waiver, said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis who studies government ethics. She said his lack of official status meant he could operate without committing to follow rules. “What you are describing is someone who has not sworn allegiance to this country, who doesn’t even purport to act in the interest in the public and is allowed to go running roughshod around the White House,” she said.

Technically, since Miller’s advisory role is off the books, he might not be doing anything illegal.

Miller is just the latest in a long line of Trumpworld figures to cash in on their proximity to the White House. This administration has turned the White House into an unprecedented racket that leaves no loophole unexploited and no norm unbroken to enrich the president and his cronies.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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