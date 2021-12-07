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Jose's avatar
Jose
Dec 7, 2021

The mainstream media destroyed its own credibility by being so obviously in the tank for lefty causes for so many years.

Yeah, I know what you're going to say. My liberal friends also hit me with a "well, akshually..." and they usually point to some analysis by a totally not biased "fact checking" outfit like Politifact or something like that. (I mean, c'mon! "Politics" is literally in the name of the site!)

They insist there's no bias after I bring up things like the Journolist affair or Ron Schiller, the NPR Executive caught on tape actually saying that conservatives are uneducated and anti-intellectual.

One more thing about Journolist - that ended Ezra Klein's career in journalism, right? Haha, only kidding. He went on to create a new media company, Vox, that has been pretty successful for reasons I can't fathom. Why would you believe anything they publish?

https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2010/0720/JournoList-Is-call-them-racists-a-liberal-media-tactic

https://archives.cjr.org/campaign_desk/schillers_resignation_weakens.php

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Robert Alberti's avatar
Robert Alberti
Dec 7, 2021

The oligarchs who have been supporting this worldwide push to end representative democracy in favor of authoritarianism are the same oligarchs who own and control the world's media empires. It's time to stop acting surprised by media bias and start taking back popular democratic control of governments.

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