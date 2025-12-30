The story of Dan Bongino leaving his FBI post to return to full-time podcasting is revealing, not because it’s shocking, but because it’s predictable. Bongino was never there to build institutions or improve governance. He was there to posture, provoke, and validate an audience primed to see the state as a stage for ideological combat. When governing proved more difficult than performative grievance, he chose the microphone over serving.

A movement obsessed with power but hostile to liberal norms cannot govern effectively—it can only critique, sabotage, and then monetize the fallout.

Watch the video below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.