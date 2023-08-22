Shutterstock. Dmitry Demidovich.

Right around now, we’d be sending to your Inbox our latest offering examining some aspect of the gathering forces of illiberal populism here in the United States or around the world. But for the first time in the nearly two years that The UnPopulist has been in existence, we are taking a two-week summer break. Producing this publication is exhilarating but we need some time to recharge, recoup, rejuvenate and restock.

When we return, we’ll have stimulating and important new content for you including:

· a series in which leading scholars and theologians from each of the major faiths will make a case for liberalism based on their religion · pieces examining the populism animating many of Republican presidential hopefuls · columns about Donald Trump, his legal travails, and his impact on American politics and beyond · essays about the kind of constitutional jurisprudence and electoral reforms needed to depolarize our politics · articles doing a deep dive in polling data and what it tells us about the appeal of strongman politics · podcasts with leading figures grappling with illiberal ideologies

In addition, we’ll have an exciting announcement about the future of The UnPopulist.

Thanks (or no thanks) to the populist furies raging, we have our work cut out for us. So we’ll be back after Labor Day, bigger and better than ever.

Don’t go away anywhere. And, as always, encourage your friends, family, co-workers, and anyone interested in defending liberal democracy from its enemies to sign up for The UnPopulist.

We don’t mean to brag or anything, but we ARE the best free deal in an unfree world :)

Shikha Dalmia

Editor-in-Chief

