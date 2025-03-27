President Donald Trump has sought to impose a MAGA orthodoxy on college campuses by detaining student protesters over their politics, threatening to withhold federal funding for ideological reasons, and attacking university diversity initiatives. As Lindsie Rank, FIRE’s director of campus rights advocacy, has pointed out in The UnPopulist, this has created a formidable chilling effect in places of higher learning.

Trump now wants that chilling effect to expand beyond our borders.

His administration has just pressured Finland’s University of Helsinki to scrub terms like “climate change” and “equal society” from scholarship materials. But the university pushed back, rejecting funding with political strings attached. As I explain in my latest video, if more places of higher learning don’t do the same, Trump’s crackdown on knowledge won’t stop at U.S. borders—it’ll spread everywhere.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.