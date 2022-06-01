The Rise of the Postmodern Right (w/ Matthew McManus)

Subscribe to the show: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Postmodernism, like Marxism and Critical Race Theory, has become a catch-all term for whatever upsets the right in the culture war.

But what if, instead of destroying libs with logic and reason, the American right has become itself deeply postmodernist, rejecting ideas of objective truth in favor of satisfying, but false, narratives?

Joining me today is professor Matthew McManus (@MattPolProf), author of The Rise of Post-Modern Conservatism: Neoliberalism, Post-Modern Culture, and Reactionary Politics.

We discuss the features of postmodernism, as well as the distinct features of postmodern conservatism, and we dig into why postmodern conservatism is on the right, and how it finds its roots in cultural and economic changes.

