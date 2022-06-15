Militarization, Social Capital, and How Politics Goes Wrong (w/ Nathan Goodman)

Subscribe to the show: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Today’s episode begins with a discussion of how border militarization and foreign intervention create a feedback loop of increasing violence and restrictions on freedom.

We then take those lessons and apply them to the broader question of how we should approach politics and public policy, and the ways our thinking can get tripped up by over-investment in narrow paths to change.

Myh guest is Nathan Goodman, a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Economics at New York University. His research focuses on defense and peace economics, self-governance, institutions, and public choice.

Support the show and get every episode two weeks early, as well as access to the Discord community. Sign up here: https://www.reimaginingliberty.com/subscribe

Produced by Landry Ayres. Podcast art by Sergio R. M. Duarte.

Music: Finding the Balance by Kevin MacLeod | Link | License





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.reimaginingliberty.com