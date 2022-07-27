Is Anarchy the Answer? (w/ Cory Massimino)

Available now for supporters. Available for everyone else July 27.

Subscribe to (Re)Imagining Liberty: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Cory Massimino (@corymassimino) is back on (Re)Imagining Liberty to talk about the politics of radical freedom at their most radical. Namely, anarchism.

I get asked every so often whether I'm an anarchist. My honest answer is I'm not sure. I believe anarchism as a moral claim is clearly correct. State power is illegitimate. No one has a right to rule, and no one has an obligation to be ruled just because some people call themselves the government. Arguments for why the state is morally permitted to use violence against us and extract resources from us don't hold up to scrutiny.

At the same time, I have worries that a society without any state at all won't be a paradise, but instead unbearable—potentially so bad that avoiding it outweighs the harms of enforcing illegitimate authority. But I'm not certain of that, and I believe thinking through those issues is central to the liberty project.

We shouldn't assume we need the state, but should instead tackle the question of its necessity head on. Today's conversation is about that.

Support the show and get every episode two weeks early, as well as access to the Discord community and book club. Sign up here: https://www.reimaginingliberty.com/subscribe

Produced by Landry Ayres. Podcast art by Sergio R. M. Duarte.

Music: Finding the Balance by Kevin MacLeod | Link | License





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.reimaginingliberty.com