"How To Be a Better Advocate for Liberty" w/ Cory Massimino

Welcome to the inaugural episode of (Re)Imagining Liberty.

My goal for today's conversation was to set the direction and tone of the whole (Re)Imaginging Liberty podcast going forward. And to do that, I brought on my friend Cory Massimino (@corymassimino), a philosophy student and a fellow at the Center for a Stateless Society.

He's also one of the smartest young scholars I know, and our talks and Twitter debates over the last several years played a large part in the evolution of my thinking.

In today's episode:

We talk about the need for the liberty movement to decouple from its historical alliance with conservatism and the American right.

We explore the ways reading outside of your comfort zone and exposing yourself to ideas you're inclined to disagree with can be hugely beneficial.

And we wander into topics like liberty and virtue and libertarianism as a project of emancipation.

Support the show and get every episode two weeks early, as well as access to the Discord community.



https://www.patreon.com/ReImaginingLiberty

Produced by Landry Ayres. Podcast art by Sergio R. M. Duarte.

Music: Finding the Balance by Kevin MacLeod | Link | License





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.reimaginingliberty.com