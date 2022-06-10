Bonus Episode: (Re)Assessing Nozick's "Anarchy, State, and Utopia" (w/ Matt McManus and Julian Sanchez)

Subscribe to the show: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Welcome to the very first bonus episode of (Re)Imagining Liberty. Today we’re looking at Robert Nozick’s classic work of libertarian philosophy, Anarchy, State, and Utopia. Released in 1974, it’s the book that put libertarianism on the map within contemporary academic philosophy.

Nozick argued for a strong conception of rights and then traced out what that means for government, including whether rights allow for any government at all. Anarchy, State, and Utopia deserves its classic status and is a genuine delight to read. But that doesn’t mean that its arguments are air tight or that it’s the best defense of libertarianism.

To help me (re)assess Nozick’s book, I’m joined by professor Matthew McManus (@MattPolProf), author of The Rise of Post-Modern Conservatism: Neoliberalism, Post-Modern Culture, and Reactionary Politics, and Julian Sanchez, senior fellow at the Cato Institute.

Whether you agree or disagree with Nozick’s arguments in Anarchy, State, and Utopia, is a terrifically fun book to discuss.

